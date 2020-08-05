Bhubaneswar: Gold price in capital city Bhubaneswar is on a continuous rise for the past few days.

The gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 56,820 and Rs 52,090 respectively, today.

Earlier on Tuesday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 56,600 and Rs 51,890 respectively.

The Gold industry in India and in Odisha is witnessing hard times due to the ongoing pandemic of Covid-19. Due to rising number of Coronavirus cases the yellow metal business is severely affected.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India: