Gold Prices In Bhubaneswar Maintain Upward Trend , Check Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in capital city Bhubaneswar is on a continuous rise for the past few days.

The gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 56,820  and Rs 52,090 respectively, today.

Earlier on Tuesday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 56,600 and Rs 51,890 respectively.

The Gold industry in India and in Odisha is witnessing hard times due to the ongoing pandemic of  Covid-19. Due to rising number of Coronavirus cases the yellow metal business is severely affected.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 53,310 Rs 52,310
New Delhi Rs 53,760 Rs 52,560
Chennai Rs 56,820 Rs 52,090
Kolkata Rs 53,910 Rs 52,510
