Gold Prices In Bhubaneswar Falls Down Marginally On Sunday

Gold Prices In Bhubaneswar Falls Down Marginally On Sunday

Bhubaneswar: The rates for yellow metal falls down marginally in smart city of Bhubaneswar during the last 24 hours.

Today, gold price in Bhubaneswar recorded Rs 52,140 for 24 carats per 10 grams while 22 carats per 10 grams was recorded Rs 47,800.

As on Saturday, gold rates for 24 carats per 10 grams was recorded Rs 52,380 while 22 carats per 10 grams was recorded Rs 48,060.

The price of the yellow metal continues to fluctuate in the markets all over the world. A significant change can be also be seen in the local market of Odisha.

Gold prices today in various cities of India: