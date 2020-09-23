Gold rate
Image Credit: Financial Express

Gold Prices In Bhubaneswar Continues To Fluctuate In Last 10 Days

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in Bhubaneswar recorded Rs 53,230 for 24 carats per 10 grams while 22 carats per 10 grams was recorded Rs 48,800 on Wednesday.

The price of the yellow metal continues to fluctuate in the markets all over the world. A significant change can be also be seen in the local market of Odisha.

In the month of last 10 days of September the gold prices for 24 carat were recorded less than Rs 55,000. The price of 22 carat was recorded less than Rs 50,000 during this period.

The rate chart of gold during last 10 days:

Gold price
image credit: good returns

 

 

 

 

