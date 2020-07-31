Bhubaneswar: The surge in gold prices remains to continue in the Indian markets. The market price of the yellow metal has reached a record high in Bhubaneswar, today.

The gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 55,610 and Rs 51,040 respectively, today.

Earlier on Thursday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 55,320 and Rs 50,750 respectively.

The Gold industry in India and in Odisha is witnessing hard times due to the ongoing pandemic of Coronavirus.

As the country moves towards Unlock 3.0, the yellow metal industry hopes for positive business possibilities.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India: