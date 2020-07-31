Gold prices today
Gold Prices Hits Record High In Bhubaneswar, Check Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The surge in gold prices remains to continue in the Indian markets. The market price of the yellow metal has reached a record high in Bhubaneswar, today.

The gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 55,610 and Rs 51,040 respectively, today.

Earlier on Thursday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 55,320 and Rs 50,750 respectively.

The Gold industry in India and in Odisha is witnessing hard times due to the ongoing pandemic of  Coronavirus.

As the country moves towards Unlock 3.0, the yellow metal industry hopes for positive business possibilities.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 52,110 Rs 51,110
New Delhi Rs 53,010 Rs 51,810
Chennai Rs 55,610 Rs 51,040
Kolkata Rs 53,130 Rs 51,730

 

