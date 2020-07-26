Gold 26th July
Gold Prices Hit High Amid The Present Covid-19 Crisis

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Pandemic crisis has hit the the gold industry hard. Due to rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country gold prices has been pushed up.

The gold prices in India saw a minor fluctuation Sunday . The price for 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs 49,910 and the price for 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs 50,910.

In Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats are Rs 53,480 and Rs 49,050 respectively.

Gold jewellery prices vary across India due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

Here is the list of some of the major Indian cities and the prices of gold:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 50,910 Rs 49,910
New Delhi Rs 51,160 Rs 49,960
Chennai Rs 53,480 Rs 49,050
Kolkata Rs 51,410 Rs 50,010

 

