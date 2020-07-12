Gold Thumbnail Today
Bhubaneswar: The gold prices continue to fluctuate for the last several days in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar. As on Sunday, a slight rise in the prices of gold was witnessed. The price for 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs 46,900 and the price for 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs 51,180.

Earlier on Saturday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 51,170 and Rs 46,890 respectively.

Here is the list of some of the major Indian cities and the prices of gold:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 48,510 Rs 47,510
New Delhi Rs 49,010 Rs 47,810
Chennai Rs 51,180 Rs 46,900
Kolkata Rs 49,670 Rs 48,090

 

 

