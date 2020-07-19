Gold Prices For Today: Click To Know Details

Bhubaneswar: The gold price continues its fluctuation in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar.

As on Sunday a slight rise in the prices of gold was witnessed. The price for 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs 47,030 and the price for 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs 51,320

Earlier on Saturday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 51,150 and Rs 46,860 respectively.

Here is the list of some of the major Indian cities and the prices of gold: