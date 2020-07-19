Gold Rates
Image Credit: india.com

Gold Prices For Today: Click To Know Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The gold price continues its fluctuation in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar.

As on Sunday a slight rise in the prices of gold was witnessed. The price for 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs 47,030 and the price for 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs 51,320

Earlier on Saturday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 51,150 and Rs 46,860 respectively.

Here is the list of some of the major Indian cities and the prices of gold:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 48,950 Rs 47,950
New Delhi Rs 49,100 Rs 47,900
Chennai Rs 51,320 Rs 47,030
Kolkata Rs 49,920 Rs 48,340

 

