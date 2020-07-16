Gold Prices For Today: Click To Know Details

Gold Prices For Today: Click To Know Details

Bhubaneswar: The gold price continues its fluctuation in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar.

As on thursday a slight rise in the prices of gold was witnessed. The price for 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs 47,130 and the price for 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs 51,290

Earlier on Wednesday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 51,180 and Rs 46,920 respectively.

While gold prices for 24 carats rise for 110 rupees/ 10 grams, the prices for 22 carats rise by 210 rupees/ 10 grams.

Here is the list of some of the major Indian cities and the prices of gold: