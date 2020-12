Gold Prices For 24 Carat And 22 Carat Remain Constant In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Gold price remains constant in smart city Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, the price for 22 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs 45,900.

On the other hand gold rate for 24 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 50,070.

Gold price in various major cities of India are as follows:

Silver prices in Bhubaneswar recorded Rs 66,800/ 1kg, today.