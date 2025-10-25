Gold prices for 24-carat and 22-carat increased on October 25, check rates here

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Gold price in India has increased by Rs 1250 for 24 carats and Rs 1150 for 22 carats in the last 24 hours. On October 25, 2025, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,25,620

while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,15,150.

On Friday (October 25), the Gold Rate in India was recorded at Rs. 1,24,370 for 24 carats and Rs 1,14,000 for 22 carats.

In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. It has been recorded as Rs 1,25,620 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,15,150 in the last 24 hours, on Saturday.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,25,770 1,15,300 Mumbai 1,25,620 1,15,150 Chennai 1,25,450 1,15,000 Kolkata 1,25,620 1,15,150 Hyderabad 1,25,620 1,15,150 Bangalore 1,25,620 1,15,150 Bhubaneswar 1,25,620 1,15,150

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has shown no changes in the last 24 hours. On October 25, 2025, silver costs Rs 1,55,000 per kilogram in India. The price of Silver recorded Rs 1,70,000 today in Bhubaneswar.