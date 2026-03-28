Gold prices for 24-carat and 22-carat increased marginally by Rs 2,510; Silver at record high

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New Delhi: Gold prices in India have increased by Rs 2,510 for 24-carat gold and Rs 2,300 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

On March 28, 2026, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,48,090 per 10 grams and Rs 1,35,750 for 22-carat gold per 10 grams.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,11,070 per 10 grams in the last 24 hours, increased by Rs 1,880.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the preciou00s metal has increased yet again in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded as Rs 1,48,090 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,35,750 on Saturday.

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The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,48,220 1,35,900 Mumbai 1,48,090 1,35,750 Chennai 1,49,020 1,36,600 Kolkata 1,48,090 1,35,750 Hyderabad 1,48,090 1,35,750 Bangalore 1,48,090 1,35,750 Bhubaneswar 1,48,090 1,35,750

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has increased by Rs 5000 in the last 24 hours. On March 28, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,45,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has remained stable in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,50,000 on Saturday.