Gold prices for 24-carat and 22-carat decreased marginally on Ganesh Chaturthi

By Pratyay
gold price today
Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased for 24 carat and 22 carat, respectively, in the last 24 hours. On September 7, 2024 (Ganesh Chaturthi), 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 72,870 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,800.

The rate of the gold price in Odisha's capital city, Bhubaneswar has dropped marginally in the last 24 hours.

Gold prices witnessed no changes across major cities in India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 73,020 Rs 66,950
Mumbai Rs 72,870 Rs 66,800
Chennai Rs 72,870 Rs 66,800
Kolkata Rs 72,870 Rs 66,800
Hyderabad Rs 72,870 Rs 66,800
Bangalore Rs 72,870 Rs 66,800
Bhubaneswar Rs 72,870 Rs 66,800

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has decreased marginally by Rs 2,500 in the last 24 hours. On September 7, silver costs Rs 84,500 per kilogram.

