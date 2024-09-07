Gold prices for 24-carat and 22-carat decreased marginally on Ganesh Chaturthi
Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased for 24 carat and 22 carat, respectively, in the last 24 hours. On September 7, 2024 (Ganesh Chaturthi), 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 72,870 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,800.
The rate of the gold price in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar has dropped marginally in the last 24 hours. On September 7, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 72,870 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,800.
Gold prices witnessed no changes across major cities in India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 73,020
|Rs 66,950
|Mumbai
|Rs 72,870
|Rs 66,800
|Chennai
|Rs 72,870
|Rs 66,800
|Kolkata
|Rs 72,870
|Rs 66,800
|Hyderabad
|Rs 72,870
|Rs 66,800
|Bangalore
|Rs 72,870
|Rs 66,800
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 72,870
|Rs 66,800
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has decreased marginally by Rs 2,500 in the last 24 hours. On September 7, silver costs Rs 84,500 per kilogram.