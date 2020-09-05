Gold Prices For 24 Carat And 22 Carat Change Marginally In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Gold prices in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar has increased marginally. The prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/10 grams increased by increased by Rs 80.

As on Saturday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded Rs 53,290 while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded as Rs 48,860 .

On Friday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs 53,210 and Rs 48,780 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 67,060 per 1 kg.

The easing up of restrictions during the fourth phase of unlock period has increased the business hours. However, normalcy in business activities is remains a dream.

