Jewellery Rates On 28th August
Gold Prices For 24 And 22 Carat In Bhubaneswar, Check Details Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The gold prices in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar witnesses fluctuation in last 24 hours.

As on Friday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded Rs 54,270  while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded as Rs 49,700.  

Yesterday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs 53,670  and Rs 49,200 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 65,000 per 1 kg.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 51,350 Rs 50,350
New Delhi Rs 55,200 Rs 50,600
Chennai Rs 54,270 Rs 49,750
Kolkata Rs 52,870 Rs 50,170

 

 

