Gold Prices For 24 And 22 Carat In Bhubaneswar, Check Details Here
Bhubaneswar: The gold prices in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar witnesses fluctuation in last 24 hours.
As on Friday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded Rs 54,270 while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded as Rs 49,700.
Yesterday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs 53,670 and Rs 49,200 respectively.
On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 65,000 per 1 kg.
Today’s gold price In various cities of India:
|Name of the city
|Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams)
|Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
|Mumbai
|Rs 51,350
|Rs 50,350
|New Delhi
|Rs 55,200
|Rs 50,600
|Chennai
|Rs 54,270
|Rs 49,750
|Kolkata
|Rs 52,870
|Rs 50,170