Gold Prices For 24 And 22 Carat In Bhubaneswar, Check Details Here

Bhubaneswar: The gold prices in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar witnesses fluctuation in last 24 hours.

As on Friday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded Rs 54,270 while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded as Rs 49,700.

Yesterday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs 53,670 and Rs 49,200 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 65,000 per 1 kg.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India: