Bhubaneswar: Gold prices in India dipped on Thursday amid the current economic uncertainty in the country. The change in gold rates has brought a smile on the face of customers across the country.

The gold prices as on Thursday evening were recorded as Rs 47,550/ 10 grams for 24 carats of gold with a decrease of Rs 1110.

Likewise, the price of 22-carat gold also has been decreased. There was a decrease of Rs 1100 per 10 grams from the previous day prices due to which the 22 carat gold per 10 grams now costs Rs 46,550.

The gold prices in Mumbai was recorded Rs 47,550 and Rs 46,550 per 10 grams of 24 carats and 22 carats respectively. The gold prices in New Delhi was recorded Rs 48,360 and Rs 47,660 per 10 grams for 24 carats and 22 carats respectively whereas in Chennai it was Rs 50,950 and Rs 46,340 respectively.

The gold prices in Kolkata were recorded Rs 48,810 and Rs 47,520 per 10 grams for 24 carats and 22 carats respectively.

Whereas in Odisha’s Capital Bhubaneswar the gold prices were Rs 50,90 and Rs 46,340 grams for 24 carats and 22 carats respectively.