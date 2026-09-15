Gold Prices Fall in Bhubaneswar; Check Latest 22K and 24K Rates

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New Delhi: Gold prices in India have decreased by Rs 920 for 24 carats and Rs 850 for 22 carats in major cities over the last 24 hours. The 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,53,170 per 10 grams, while the 22-carat gold price is set at Rs 1,40,400 per 10 grams on Tuesday.

Notably, the yellow metal prices have decreased by Rs 690 for 18 carats; the 18-carats recorded at Rs 1,14,880.

On September 15, 2026, the cost of gold was recorded at Rs 1,53,170 for 24-carat per 10 grams and Rs 1,40,400 for 22-carat in Bhubaneswar.

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The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities; check the latest rates here:

City 24 Carat 22 Carat Delhi 1,53,320 1,40,550 Mumbai 1,53,170 1,40,400 Chennai 1,53,170 1,40,400 Kolkata 1,53,170 1,40,400 Hyderabad 1,53,170 1,40,400 Bangalore 1,53,170 1,40,400 Bhubaneswar 1,53,170 1,40,400

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained constant and is recorded at Rs 2,45,000 on September 15, 2026. The silver price in Bhubaneswar also remained constant and is recorded at Rs 2,50,000 per kilogram today.