Gold prices fall as Middle East war escalation sparks rally in oil, details here

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Gold prices in India stand at Rs 1,61,680 for 24 carats per 10 grams and Rs 1,48,200 for 22 carats per 10 grams on March 09, 2026, Monday. The gold metal price has decreased by Rs 1,960 for 24 carats and Rs 1,800 for 22 carats in India in the last 24 hours.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,21,260 per 10 grams in the last 24 hours, dropping by Rs 1,470.

In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. Gold cost has been recorded as Rs 1,61,680 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,48,200 in the last 24 hours.

The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

Advertisement

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,61,830 1,48,350 Mumbai 1,61,680 1,48,200 Chennai 1,63,090 1,49,500 Kolkata 1,61,680 1,48,200 Hyderabad 1,61,680 1,48,200 Bangalore 1,61,680 1,48,200 Bhubaneswar 1,61,680 1,48,200

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has decreased by Rs 5000 in the last 24 hours. On March 09, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,80,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar is recorded at Rs 2,90,000 today.

Also Read: UBS Warns of Margin Risks for Indian OMCs Amid Rising Crude Volatility in West Asia