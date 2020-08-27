Gold Prices On 27th August
Image Credits: financialexpress

Gold Prices Fall Again, Check Rates For Today In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The gold prices continue to drop in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar. The fall in prices of the yellow metal has brought a smile on the faces of customers.

As on Thursday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded Rs 53,670  while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded as Rs 49,200.  

Yesterday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs 54,060  and Rs 49,090 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 65,550 per 1 kg.

Gold rates today in different cities of India:

Gold Rates In different cities on 27th August
image credit: goodreturns
