Gold prices dropped to 4-month low in India amid Middle-East Tension, Check details here

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New Delhi: The Gold prices in India have decreased by Rs 2,940 for 24-carat gold and Rs 2,700 for 22 carat in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing war in the Middle East countries.

On March 24, 2026, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,40,350 per 10 grams and Rs 1,28,650 for 22-carat gold per 10 grams.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,05,260 per 10 grams in the last 24 hours, decreased by Rs 2,210.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded as Rs 1,40,350 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,28,650 on Tuesday.

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The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,40,500 1,28,800 Mumbai 1,40,350 1,28,650 Chennai 1,41,820 1,30,000 Kolkata 1,40,350 1,28,650 Hyderabad 1,40,350 1,28,650 Bangalore 1,40,350 1,28,650 Bhubaneswar 1,40,350 1,28,650

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has increased by Rs 5,000 in the last 24 hours. On March 24, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,35,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has decreased by Rs 10,000 in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,40,000 on Monday.