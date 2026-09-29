Gold Prices Drop Further in India; Check September 29 Rates

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New Delhi: The gold price in India has dropped in major cities over the last 24 hours. On September 29, 2026, the 24-carat gold price has dropped to Rs 1,48, 800 with a price fall of Rs 1370. Meanwhile, the 22-carat gold price has dropped by Rs 1250, with prices recorded at Rs 1,36,400 per 10 grams.

On September 29, 2026, the gold rate in Bhubaneswar was recorded at Rs 1,48, 800 for 24-carat per 10 grams, and the 22-carat gold price was listed at Rs 1,36,400 per 10 grams.

The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

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City 24 Carat 22 Carat Delhi 1,48,950 1,36,550 Mumbai 1,48, 800 1,36,400 Chennai 1,48, 800 1,36,400 Kolkata 1,48, 800 1,36,400 Hyderabad 1,48, 800 1,36,400 Bangalore 1,48, 800 1,36,400 Bhubaneswar 1,48, 800 1,36,400

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained constant at Rs 2,40,000 today. Meanwhile, the silver rate in Bhubaneswar has decreased by Rs 5,000 is recorded at Rs 2,40,000 per kilogram today.