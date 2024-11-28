Gold prices drop by Rs. 16,000, consumers delighted

By Sudeshna Panda
Gold price in India
File Photo

In a delightful piece of news for consumers, gold has become significantly cheaper. The price of the yellow metal has dropped by as much as Rs. 16,000.

But there is a catch, the gold price drop has however taken place in Nepal. The government has reduced the customs duty on gold imports by half in response to India’s gold import tax.

In the budget this year, gold and silver import duty was lowered from 15% to 6%, making gold cheaper in India by Rs. 6,000. Nepal’s government has now taken this decision and lowered the tax from 20% to 10%. This has led to a fall of Rs. 15,900 per tola (11.664 grams) and consumers are delighted.

This is likely to lead to smuggling racket between the two countries. However eve after the mega reduction gold remains more expensive in Nepal. People in the country were seen buying the yellow metal in huge amounts. Further detailed reports awaited.

Also Read: Delhi IGI: Custom officials intercept passenger, recover 117.00 grams of gold
You might also like

Petrol And Diesel Price Decreased In Bhubaneswar On November 28; Check new rates

Block spam calls and SMS on your Jio number by following this simple steps

Former Attorney General Rohatgi says no bribery charges against Gautam Adani

Indian stock market opens almost flat due to muted global cues