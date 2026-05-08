Gold prices dips on May 08; check how much it costs today

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New Delhi: Gold prices in India have decreased by Rs 320 for 24-carat gold and Rs 300 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

On May 08, 2026, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,52,680 per 10 grams, and Rs 1,39,950 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,14,510 per 10 grams over the last 24 hours, decreased by Rs 240

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded at Rs 1,52,680 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,39,950 on Friday, according to the last 24 hours.

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The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 1,52,880 Rs 1,40,100 Mumbai Rs 1,52,680 Rs 1,39,950 Chennai Rs 1,53,840 Rs 1,41,020 Kolkata Rs 1,52,680 Rs 1,39,950 Hyderabad Rs 1,52,680 Rs 1,39,950 Bangalore Rs 1,52,680 Rs 1,39,950 Bhubaneswar Rs 1,52,680 Rs 1,39,950

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has increased by Rs 5000 in the last 24 hours. On May 08, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,75,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has decreased by Rs 100 in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,75,000 on Friday.