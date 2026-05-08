Gold prices dips on May 08; check how much it costs today
Gold prices on May 08 saw a decrease. Discover the latest rates for 24-carat and 22-carat gold in India today.
New Delhi: Gold prices in India have decreased by Rs 320 for 24-carat gold and Rs 300 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.
On May 08, 2026, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,52,680 per 10 grams, and Rs 1,39,950 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold.
The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,14,510 per 10 grams over the last 24 hours, decreased by Rs 240
In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded at Rs 1,52,680 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,39,950 on Friday, according to the last 24 hours.
The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 1,52,880
|Rs 1,40,100
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,52,680
|Rs 1,39,950
|Chennai
|Rs 1,53,840
|Rs 1,41,020
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,52,680
|Rs 1,39,950
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,52,680
|Rs 1,39,950
|Bangalore
|Rs 1,52,680
|Rs 1,39,950
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 1,52,680
|Rs 1,39,950
Silver price in India
The silver rate in India has increased by Rs 5000 in the last 24 hours. On May 08, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,75,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has decreased by Rs 100 in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,75,000 on Friday.