Gold prices decreases in Bhubaneswar, Silver rate rise by Rs 1,000

New Delhi: Gold price in India was recorded at Rs 1,23,00 and Rs 1,12,750 for 24-carat gold (10 grams) and 22-carat gold (10 grams), respectively on November 1, 2025. Gold price has dropped by Rs 280 for 24 carat per 10 gram and Rs 250 for 22 carat per 10 gram in India over the last 24 hours.

Yesterday, gold price was recorded at Rs 1,23,280 for 24 carat per 10 grams and Rs 1,13,000 for 22 carat per 10 grams, respectively.

The gold price in Bhubaneswar was registered at Rs 1,23,000 for 24-carat gold (10 grams) while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs Rs 1,12,750, respectively.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,23,150 1,12,900 Mumbai 1,23,000 1,12,750 Chennai 1,23,380 1,13,100 Kolkata 1,23,000 1,12,750 Hyderabad 1,23,000 1,12,750 Bangalore 1,23,000 1,12,750 Bhubaneswar 1,23,000 1,12,750

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has hiked in the last 24 hours. On October 31, 2025, silver rate is recorded at Rs 1,52,000 per kilogram with a Rs 1,000 price hike in India. In Bhubaneswar, silver price is at Rs 1,66,000 today.