Gold prices decreased in India on May 09, 2026; Silver rates remain flat
Check the latest gold prices on May 09: 24-carat gold at Rs 1,52,350 and 22-carat gold at Rs 1,39,650 in India.
New Delhi: Gold prices in India have decreased by Rs 330 for 24-carat gold and Rs 300 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.
On May 09, 2026, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,52,350 per 10 grams, and Rs 1,39,650 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold.
The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,14,260 per 10 grams over the last 24 hours, decreased by Rs 250
In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded at Rs 1,52,350 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,39,650 on Saturday, according to the last 24 hours.
The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 1,52,500
|Rs 1,39,800
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,52,350
|Rs 1,39,650
|Chennai
|Rs 1,54,370
|Rs 1,41,500
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,52,350
|Rs 1,39,650
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,52,350
|Rs 1,39,650
|Bangalore
|Rs 1,52,350
|Rs 1,39,650
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 1,52,350
|Rs 1,39,650
Silver price in India
The silver rate in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On May 09, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,75,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has remained stable in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,75,000 on Saturday.