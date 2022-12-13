Gold prices December 13: Check the latest update for 24 carat and 22 carat

Bhubaneswar: As on 13 December, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,910 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 49,380. Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat has increased by Rs 30 in last 24 hours.

Major cities in India also registered fluctuations in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,440 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,900. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 54,330 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,800. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 54,330 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 49,800.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,330 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 49,800 today. Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat has reduced by Rs 110 in the last 24 hours.