Gold prices continue to rise in India, check the latest rates here

Bhubaneswar: As on 5 January, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,140 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 51,430. A slight increase (Rs 560) in the rates of 24 carat and 22 carat were observed in India on Thursday.

Major cities in India also registered fluctuations in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,900 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,250. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 55,750 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,100. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 55,750 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,100.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,750 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,100 today. Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat has increased by Rs 170 in the last 24 hours.