Gold Prices Continue To Fall Down On Sunday In Bhubaneswar, Check Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: Gold prices continues to falls down in smart city of Bhubaneswar, today. The marginal fall in prices of yellow metal during on a holiday can open up business.

As on Sunday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams recorded Rs 53,350 while 22 carats/10 grams recorded as Rs 48,910.

On Saturday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs 53,430 and Rs 48,980 respectively.

While on the other hand the rate of silver recorded as Rs 67,900 per 1 kg, today.

The opening up of markets in Bhubaneswar after lockdown has caused the yellow metal business to resume again. However business is far from normal as people still prefer to remain indoors due to the looming Covid-19 pandemic.

