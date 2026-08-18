Gold Price Update: Rates Rise on August 18, Check Latest Prices

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New Delhi: Gold prices in India have increased by Rs 230 for 24-carat and Rs 200 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

On August 18, 2026, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,55,890 per 10 grams, and that of 22-carat gold at Rs 1,42,900 per 10 grams.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,16,920 per 10 grams in the last 24 hours, increased by Rs 160.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has increased in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded at Rs 1,55,890 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,42,900 in the last 24 hours, according to the last 24 hours.

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The gold prices in India witnessed minor changes across major cities; check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 1,56,040 Rs 1,43,050 Mumbai Rs 1,55,890 Rs 1,42,900 Chennai Rs 1,55,890 Rs 1,42,900 Kolkata Rs 1,55,890 Rs 1,42,900 Hyderabad Rs 1,55,890 Rs 1,42,900 Bangalore Rs 1,55,890 Rs 1,42,900 Bhubaneswar Rs 1,55,890 Rs 1,42,900

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained flat in the last 24 hours. On August 18, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,50,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has remained unchanged in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,55,000 on Tuesday.