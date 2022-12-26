Gold price update: Check rates for 24 carat and 22 carat in India

Bhubaneswar: As on 26 December, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,370 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 49,800. A fall in Rs 330 has been witnessed in the rates of 24 carat and 22 carat.

Major cities in India also registered fluctuations in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,380 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,850. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 54,220 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,700. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 54,220 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 49,700.

