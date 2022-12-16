Gold price update: Check rates for 24 carat and 22 carat in India today

Pratyay
gold price today
Bhubaneswar: Gold rates for 24-carat and 22-carat have decreased by Rs 500 in the last 24 hours. As on 16 December, 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,890 while 22-carat (10 grams) costs Rs 49,370.

Major cities in India also registered fluctuations in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,670 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,140. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 54,530 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,990. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 54,530 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 49,990.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,530 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 49,990 today. Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat has reduced by Rs 350 in the last 24 hours.

