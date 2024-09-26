Gold Price Today: Yellow metal hits record high, touches 77k mark

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased for 3rd consecutive day. On September 26, 2024, on Thursday. The 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 77,020 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 70,600. The Price of Gold rises by Rs 660 for 24-carat and Rs 600 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has also hiked by Rs 660 for 24-carat and Rs 600 for 22-carat Gold in the last 24 hours. On September 26, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 77,020 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 70,600.

Gold prices witnessed major changes across various cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 77,170 70,750 Mumbai 77,020 70,600 Chennai 77,020 70,600 Kolkata 77,020 70,600 Hyderabad 77,020 70,600 Bangalore 77,020 70,600 Bhubaneswar 77,020 70,600

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has decreased for 2nd consecutive day by Rs 100 in the last 24 hours. September 26, silver costs Rs 92,800 per kilogram in the last 24 hours.