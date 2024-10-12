Gold Price Today: Yellow metal hits record high on October 12, Check new rates here
Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased marginally in the last 24 hours. On October 12, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 77,410, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 70,960.
In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has also increased in the last 24 hours. On October 12, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 77,410 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 70,960.
Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|77,560
|71,110
|Mumbai
|77,410
|70,960
|Chennai
|77,410
|70,960
|Kolkata
|77,410
|70,960
|Hyderabad
|77,410
|70,960
|Bangalore
|77,410
|70,960
|Bhubaneswar
|77,410
|70,960
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has increased by Rs 10 per gram in the last 24 hours. On October 12, silver cost Rs 96,100 per kilogram.