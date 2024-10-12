Gold Price Today: Yellow metal hits record high on October 12, Check new rates here

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased marginally in the last 24 hours. On October 12, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 77,410, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 70,960.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has also increased in the last 24 hours. On October 12, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 77,410 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 70,960.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi 77,560 71,110
Mumbai 77,410 70,960
Chennai 77,410 70,960
Kolkata 77,410 70,960
Hyderabad 77,410 70,960
Bangalore 77,410 70,960
Bhubaneswar 77,410 70,960

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased by Rs 10 per gram in the last 24 hours. On October 12, silver cost Rs 96,100 per kilogram.

