Gold price today remains the same for 24 carat and 22 carat in India

Bhubaneswar: Today, the gold price in India for 24 carat and 22 carat remains the same. As of December 19, Gold price for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 48,790 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 44,690.

Yesterday, Gold price for 24 carat gold (10 grams) was Rs 48,790 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 44,690.

However, a fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities today. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,400 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,200. In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,200 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,850. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 50,650 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,950. On the other hand, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 48,720 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,720.