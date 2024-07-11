Gold price today remains same for 24 carat and 22 carat on July 11

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On July 11, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 73,200 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 67,100. The price of gold has remained the same in the country.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. On July 11, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,200 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,100.

Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 73,350 Rs 67,250 Mumbai Rs 73,200 Rs 67,100 Chennai Rs 73,750 Rs 67,600 Kolkata Rs 73,200 Rs 67,100 Hyderabad Rs 73,200 Rs 67,100 Bangalore Rs 73,200 Rs 67,100 Bhubaneswar Rs 73,200 Rs 67,100

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained same in the last 24 hours. In July 11, silver costs Rs 94,500 per kilogram.