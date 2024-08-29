Gold price today: Rates increase on August 29 for 24-carat

Business
By Pratyay
gold price in india
Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On August 29, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 73,260 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,160.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital), the rate of yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. On August 26, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 73,260 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,160.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 73,400 Rs 67,300
Mumbai Rs 73,250 Rs 67,150
Chennai Rs 73,250 Rs 67,150
Kolkata Rs 73,250 Rs 67,150
Hyderabad Rs 73,250 Rs 67,150
Bangalore Rs 73,250 Rs 67,150
Bhubaneswar Rs 73,250 Rs 67,150

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On August 29, silver costs Rs 88,500 per kilogram.

