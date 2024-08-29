Gold price today: Rates increase on August 29 for 24-carat
Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On August 29, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 73,260 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,160.
In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital), the rate of yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. On August 26, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 73,260 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,160.
Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 73,400
|Rs 67,300
|Mumbai
|Rs 73,250
|Rs 67,150
|Chennai
|Rs 73,250
|Rs 67,150
|Kolkata
|Rs 73,250
|Rs 67,150
|Hyderabad
|Rs 73,250
|Rs 67,150
|Bangalore
|Rs 73,250
|Rs 67,150
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 73,250
|Rs 67,150
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On August 29, silver costs Rs 88,500 per kilogram.