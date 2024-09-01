Gold price today: Rates for 24-carat and 22-carat remains same on September 1
Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On September 1, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 73,040 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,950.
Gold prices witnessed no changes across major cities in India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 73,319
|Rs 67,100
|Mumbai
|Rs 73,040
|Rs 66,950
|Chennai
|Rs 73,040
|Rs 66,950
|Kolkata
|Rs 73,040
|Rs 66,950
|Hyderabad
|Rs 73,040
|Rs 66,950
|Bangalore
|Rs 73,040
|Rs 66,950
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 73,040
|Rs 66,950
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On September 1, silver costs Rs 87,000 per kilogram.