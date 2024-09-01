Gold price today: Rates for 24-carat and 22-carat remains same on September 1

By Pratyay
gold price today
Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On September 1, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 73,040 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,950.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital), the rate of the yellow metal has remained in the last 24 hours. On September 1, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 73,040 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,950.

Gold prices witnessed no changes across major cities in India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 73,319 Rs 67,100
Mumbai Rs 73,040 Rs 66,950
Chennai Rs 73,040 Rs 66,950
Kolkata Rs 73,040 Rs 66,950
Hyderabad Rs 73,040 Rs 66,950
Bangalore Rs 73,040 Rs 66,950
Bhubaneswar Rs 73,040 Rs 66,950

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On September 1, silver costs Rs 87,000 per kilogram.

