Price hikes for 22 and 24 carat gold on 4 October, check how much in your city

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On October 4, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 77,560 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,100. The Price of Gold increased by Rs 100 for 22-carat and Rs 110 for 24-carat in the last 24 hours.
In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital), the rate of yellow metal has also increased in the last 24 hours. On October 4, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 77,560 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,100.
Gold prices witnessed no changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|77,710
|71,250
|Mumbai
|77,560
|71,100
|Chennai
|77,560
|71,100
|Kolkata
|77,560
|71,100
|Hyderabad
|77,560
|71,100
|Bangalore
|77,560
|71,100
|Bhubaneswar
|77,560
|71,100
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has remained constant for the fourth consecutive day. On October 4, silver costs Rs 95,000 per kilogram.