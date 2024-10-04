Price hikes for 22 and 24 carat gold on 4 October, check how much in your city

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On October 4, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 77,560 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,100. The Price of Gold increased by Rs 100 for 22-carat and Rs 110 for 24-carat in the last 24 hours.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital), the rate of yellow metal has also increased in the last 24 hours. On October 4, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 77,560 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,100.

Gold prices witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 77,710 71,250 Mumbai 77,560 71,100 Chennai 77,560 71,100 Kolkata 77,560 71,100 Hyderabad 77,560 71,100 Bangalore 77,560 71,100 Bhubaneswar 77,560 71,100

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained constant for the fourth consecutive day. On October 4, silver costs Rs 95,000 per kilogram.