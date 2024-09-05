Gold price today: Rates for 24-carat and 22-carat drop on September 5
Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has remained in the same in the last 24 hours. On September 5, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 72,760 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,690.
The rate of the gold price in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar has also remained unchanged in the last 24 hours. On September 5, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 72,760 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,690.
Gold prices witnessed some changes across major cities in India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 72,910
|Rs 66,840
|Mumbai
|Rs 72,760
|Rs 66,690
|Chennai
|Rs 72,760
|Rs 66,690
|Kolkata
|Rs 72,760
|Rs 66,690
|Hyderabad
|Rs 72,760
|Rs 66,690
|Bangalore
|Rs 72,760
|Rs 66,690
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 72,760
|Rs 66,690
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On September 5, silver costs Rs 85,000 per kilogram.