Gold price today: Rates for 24-carat and 22-carat drop on September 5

By Pratyay
gold price in India

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has remained in the same in the last 24 hours. On September 5, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 72,760 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,690.

The rate of the gold price in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar has also remained unchanged in the last 24 hours. On September 5, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 72,760 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,690.

Gold prices witnessed some changes across major cities in India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 72,910 Rs 66,840
Mumbai Rs 72,760 Rs 66,690
Chennai Rs 72,760 Rs 66,690
Kolkata Rs 72,760 Rs 66,690
Hyderabad Rs 72,760 Rs 66,690
Bangalore Rs 72,760 Rs 66,690
Bhubaneswar Rs 72,760 Rs 66,690

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On September 5, silver costs Rs 85,000 per kilogram.

