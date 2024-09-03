Gold price today: Rates for 24-carat and 22-carat drop on September 3
Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has witnessed a slight drop in the last 24 hours. On September 3, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 72,770 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,700.
In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital), the rate of the yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. On September 3, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 72,770 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,700.
Gold prices witnessed some changes across major cities in India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 72,920
|Rs 66,850
|Mumbai
|Rs 72,770
|Rs 66,700
|Chennai
|Rs 72,770
|Rs 66,700
|Kolkata
|Rs 72,770
|Rs 66,700
|Hyderabad
|Rs 72,770
|Rs 66,700
|Bangalore
|Rs 72,770
|Rs 66,700
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 72,770
|Rs 66,700
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On September 2, silver costs Rs 86,000 per kilogram.