Gold price today: Rates for 24-carat and 22-carat drop on September 3

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has witnessed a slight drop in the last 24 hours. On September 3, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 72,770 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,700.

Gold prices witnessed some changes across major cities in India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 72,920 Rs 66,850 Mumbai Rs 72,770 Rs 66,700 Chennai Rs 72,770 Rs 66,700 Kolkata Rs 72,770 Rs 66,700 Hyderabad Rs 72,770 Rs 66,700 Bangalore Rs 72,770 Rs 66,700 Bhubaneswar Rs 72,770 Rs 66,700

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On September 2, silver costs Rs 86,000 per kilogram.