Gold price today: Rates for 24-carat and 22-carat decrease on August 31

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On August 31, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 73,150 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,050.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital), the rate of the yellow metal has remained in the last 24 hours. On August 31, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 73,150 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,050.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 73,300 Rs 67,200 Mumbai Rs 73,150 Rs 67,050 Chennai Rs 73,150 Rs 67,050 Kolkata Rs 73,150 Rs 67,050 Hyderabad Rs 73,150 Rs 67,050 Bangalore Rs 73,150 Rs 67,050 Bhubaneswar Rs 73,150 Rs 67,050

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has declined in the last 24 hours. On August 31, silver costs Rs 88,400 per kilogram.