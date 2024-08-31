Gold price today: Rates for 24-carat and 22-carat decrease on August 31

By Pratyay
gold price in India

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On August 31, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 73,150 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,050.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital), the rate of the yellow metal has remained in the last 24 hours. On August 31, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 73,150 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,050.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 73,300 Rs 67,200
Mumbai Rs 73,150 Rs 67,050
Chennai Rs 73,150 Rs 67,050
Kolkata Rs 73,150 Rs 67,050
Hyderabad Rs 73,150 Rs 67,050
Bangalore Rs 73,150 Rs 67,050
Bhubaneswar Rs 73,150 Rs 67,050

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has declined in the last 24 hours. On August 31, silver costs Rs 88,400 per kilogram.

