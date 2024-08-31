Gold price today: Rates for 24-carat and 22-carat decrease on August 31

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On August 31, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 73,150 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,050.
Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 73,300
|Rs 67,200
|Mumbai
|Rs 73,150
|Rs 67,050
|Chennai
|Rs 73,150
|Rs 67,050
|Kolkata
|Rs 73,150
|Rs 67,050
|Hyderabad
|Rs 73,150
|Rs 67,050
|Bangalore
|Rs 73,150
|Rs 67,050
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 73,150
|Rs 67,050
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has declined in the last 24 hours. On August 31, silver costs Rs 88,400 per kilogram.