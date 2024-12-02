Gold Price Today: Prices for 24 carats fall by Rs 650/10 gm today, silver down by Rs 500/kg

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased by Rs 650 for 24 carats and Rs 600 for 22 carats in the last 24 hours. On December 2, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 77,350 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 70,900.

In Bhubaneswar, the rate of yellow metal has also decreased in the last 24 hours. On December 2, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 77,350 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 70,900.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities in India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 77,500 71,050 Mumbai 77,350 70,900 Chennai 77,350 70,900 Kolkata 77,350 70,900 Hyderabad 77,350 70,900 Bangalore 77,350 70,900 Bhubaneswar 77,350 70,900

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has dropped marginally by Rs 500 in the last 24 hours. On December 2, silver costs Rs 91,000 per kilogram.