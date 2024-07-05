Gold price today: Marginal hike of Rs 200 on July 5

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On July 5, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 73,090 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 67,000. The price of gold has increased in the country.

In Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. On July 4, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,090 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,000.

Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 73,240 Rs 67,150 Mumbai Rs 73,090 Rs 67,000 Chennai Rs 73,750 Rs 67,600 Kolkata Rs 73,090 Rs 67,000 Hyderabad Rs 73,090 Rs 67,000 Bangalore Rs 73,090 Rs 67,000 Bhubaneswar Rs 73,090 Rs 67,000

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased by Rs 150 in the last 24 hours. On July 5, silver costs Rs 93,000 per kilogram.

