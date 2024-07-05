Gold price today: Marginal hike of Rs 200 on July 5

gold price in India

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On July 5, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 73,090 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 67,000. The price of gold has increased in the country.

In Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. On July 4, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,090 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,000.

Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 73,240 Rs 67,150
Mumbai Rs 73,090 Rs 67,000
Chennai Rs 73,750 Rs 67,600
Kolkata Rs 73,090 Rs 67,000
Hyderabad Rs 73,090 Rs 67,000
Bangalore Rs 73,090 Rs 67,000
Bhubaneswar Rs 73,090 Rs 67,000

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased by Rs 150 in the last 24 hours. On July 5, silver costs Rs 93,000 per kilogram.

