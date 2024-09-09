Gold price today maintains constancy in India, Silver rate increased by Rs 500

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On September 9, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 72,870 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,800.

Gold prices witnessed no changes across major cities in India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 73,020 Rs 66,950 Mumbai Rs 72,870 Rs 66,800 Chennai Rs 72,870 Rs 66,800 Kolkata Rs 72,870 Rs 66,800 Hyderabad Rs 72,870 Rs 66,800 Bangalore Rs 72,870 Rs 66,800 Bhubaneswar Rs 72,870 Rs 66,800

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On September 9, silver costs Rs 85,000 per kilogram.