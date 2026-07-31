Gold Price Today, July 31: 24K Gold Rises in India; Check Latest Rates

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New Delhi: The Gold price in India has increased by Rs 270 for 24-carat gold and Rs 250 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours. On July 31, 2026, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,44,600 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,32,550. On Friday, the Gold Rate in India was recorded to have a slight increase in the last 24 hours.

The 18-carat gold has been recorded at Rs 1,08,450 on July 31, 2026, in the last 24 hours, an increase of Rs 200.

In Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has also increased in the last 24 hours. It has been recorded as Rs 1,44,600 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,32,550 in the last 24 hours.

The gold price witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

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City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,44,750 1,32,700 Mumbai 1,44,600 1,32,550 Chennai 1,44,600 1,32,550 Kolkata 1,44,600 1,32,550 Hyderabad 1,44,600 1,32,550 Bangalore 1,44,600 1,32,550 Bhubaneswar v 1,32,550

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained unchanged over the last 24 hours. On July 31, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,35,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has remained constant in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,35,000 on Friday.