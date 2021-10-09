Gold price today in your city, Check updated rates here

gold price today
Bhubaneswar: The gold price today for 22 carat and 24 carat has remained unchanged in smart city Bhubaneswar.

The price of 24 carat gold/ 10 grams is recorded at Rs 48,700 while 22 carat gold/ 10 grams cost Rs 43, 910 on October 9.

A rise of Rs 1200 for 24 carat gold/ 10 grams was observed on October 8. 22 carat gold/ 10 grams increased by Rs 180 on Friday as compared to Thursday.

On the other hand, the silver price has also remained same on October 9 in Bhubaneswar. Silver is priced at Rs 61,200/ kg in Bhubaneswar today.

The gold rates at various important cities in India are as follows:

