Gold price today in India increases by Rs 110 on October 5, check rates for your city

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased for the second consecutive day in the last 24 hours. On October 5, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 77,670 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 71,200. The price of gold has increased by Rs 110 in the country.
In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. On October 5, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 77,670 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,200.
Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|77,820
|71,350
|Mumbai
|77,670
|71,200
|Chennai
|77,670
|71,200
|Kolkata
|77,670
|71,200
|Hyderabad
|77,670
|71,200
|Bangalore
|77,670
|71,200
|Bhubaneswar
|77,670
|71,200
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has remained constant for the fifth consecutive day. On October 5, silver costs Rs 95,000 per kilogram.