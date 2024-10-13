Gold price hikes in Vijayadashami, know rates in your city

By KalingaTV Bureau
Gold price today in India

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased for the second consecutive day in the last 24 hours. On October 13, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 77,670, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 71,200. The Prices of Gold hiked by Rs 270 for 24-carat and 250 for 22-carat today.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has also increased in the last 24 hours. On October 12, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 77,670 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,200.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi 77,820 71,350
Mumbai 77,670 71,200
Chennai 77,670 71,200
Kolkata 77,670 71,200
Hyderabad 77,670 71,200
Bangalore 77,670 71,200
Bhubaneswar 77,670 71,200

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased by Rs 1000 per gram in the last 24 hours. On October 13, silver cost Rs 97,000 per kilogram.

Also Read: Reliance JioBook is now available at just Rs 12,890; know details about the offer
You might also like

Fuel rate today: Prices rise on Dussehra, check new rates for your city

Reliance JioBook is now available at just Rs 12,890; know details about the offer

Boeing to slash 17,000 jobs, delays 777X delivery amid financial struggles

Petrol and Diesel Prices remain constant in Bhubaneswar today