Gold price hikes in Vijayadashami, know rates in your city

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased for the second consecutive day in the last 24 hours. On October 13, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 77,670, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 71,200. The Prices of Gold hiked by Rs 270 for 24-carat and 250 for 22-carat today.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has also increased in the last 24 hours. On October 12, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 77,670 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,200.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 77,820 71,350 Mumbai 77,670 71,200 Chennai 77,670 71,200 Kolkata 77,670 71,200 Hyderabad 77,670 71,200 Bangalore 77,670 71,200 Bhubaneswar 77,670 71,200

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased by Rs 1000 per gram in the last 24 hours. On October 13, silver cost Rs 97,000 per kilogram.