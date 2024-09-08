Gold price today in India, Check details inside
Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On September 8, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 72,870 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,800.
Gold prices witnessed no changes across major cities in India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 73,020
|Rs 66,950
|Mumbai
|Rs 72,870
|Rs 66,800
|Chennai
|Rs 72,870
|Rs 66,800
|Kolkata
|Rs 72,870
|Rs 66,800
|Hyderabad
|Rs 72,870
|Rs 66,800
|Bangalore
|Rs 72,870
|Rs 66,800
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 72,870
|Rs 66,800
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has remained same in the last 24 hours. On September 8, silver costs Rs 84,500 per kilogram.