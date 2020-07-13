Check Gold Price Today
By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The gold price continues its fluctuation in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar.

Monday witnessed a slight rise in the prices of gold. The price for 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs 46,910 and the price for 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs 51,190.

Earlier on Sunday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 51,180 and Rs 46,890 respectively. While gold prices for 24 carats rises for 10 rupees/ 10 grams, the prices for 22 carats rose by 20 rupees/ 10 grams.

Here is the list of some of the major Indian cities and the prices of gold:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 48,520 Rs 47,520
New Delhi Rs 49,020 Rs 47,820
Chennai Rs 51,190 Rs 46,910
Kolkata Rs 49,680 Rs 48,100

 

 

