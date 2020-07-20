Gold Jewellery
Image Credit: Hindustan Times

Gold Price Today In Bhubaneswar: Click To Know Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Amid the rising tension of Covid-19 cases in Odisha, the gold prices in the State capital of Bhubaneswar continues to fluctuate.

Gold witnessed a slight rise in the prices on Monday. The price for 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs 47,040 and the price for 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs 51,330.

Earlier on Sunday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 51,320 and Rs 47,030 respectively. While gold prices for 24 carats rises for 10 rupees/ 10 grams, the prices for 22 carats rose by 10 rupees/ 10 grams.

Here is the list of some of the major Indian cities and the prices of gold:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 48,960 Rs 47,960
New Delhi Rs 49,110 Rs 47,910
Chennai Rs 51,330 Rs 47,040
Kolkata Rs 49,930 Rs 48,350

 

 

